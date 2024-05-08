Niagara-on-the-Lake is taking aim at drivers who leave their vehicles running.



Town Council has passed an Idling Reduction By-law that will take effect June 1, 2024.



The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced by idling vehicles, on both private and public property.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says they hope the initiative will encourage everyone to think about their carbon footprint and take steps to reduce it.

The By-law states that drivers are not allowed to idle their vehicles for more than three minutes.

The program will be mostly complaint-driven and failure to comply with the By-law could result in a $350 fine.

"On behalf of Council, we are thrilled to be taking this step to help reduce vehicle emissions in our community,” stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. “This By-law aligns with our Strategic Plan by promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in Niagara-on-the-Lake."



"The Idling Reduction By-law is an important step towards making our community more sustainable and protecting the environment,” stated CAO Bruce Zvaniga. “Staff is committed to raising awareness and educating our residents and visitors about ways to support an eco-friendlier community. Thank you to Town Council for their direction and support and to Staff for their efforts in establishing this program.”

