Report cards for some little ones may look a little different.

The province is rolling out a new literacy assessment for students in kindergarten to grade 2.

Brock University associate professor of child and youth studies, Erin Panda, says parents will see a new box on the report card.

She says the assessment looks at things such as recognizing letters in kindergarten, sounding out simple words in grade one, and reading and understanding in grade two.

Panda adds that ideally the reading assessment will be done over multiple years to show growth and patterns over time.

The new assessment comes following a 2022 report that found many Ontario students struggle to meet provincial standards.