A 'call to action' has been made following the release of a study looking at the cost of living in Niagara.

700 local residents participated in a new Nanos Research poll, and the Niagara Association of Realtors released the findings today.

The poll states that nearly one third, 33 per cent, of residents agree they are considering leaving Niagara to find somewhere more affordable.

The two top issues for local residents are housing affordability, and the cost of living.

“Niagara residents are struggling with the cost of living, and they are worried about whether or not their kids are going to able to afford the Canadian dream,” said Nathan Morrissette, 2024 Chair of NAR. “"This poll is a clear signal to local leaders: the time for bold action is now to accelerate the development of affordable homes and lower taxes on housing."

Despite the affordability challenges, the survey gave the highest ratings to Niagara as a place to raise a family as a safe place to live.

The Niagara Association of Realtors has issued a 5-point policy plan for Niagara's elected officials to consider.

You can see the study an its policy plan by clicking here.