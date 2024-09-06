A new space for families has opened at the St. Catharines Marotta Family hospital.

The new Ronald McDonald Family Room is a joint venture between Niagara Health and Ronald McDonald House Charities.



It is a space for families with children undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It will provide respite areas, laundry facilities, no-cost food services and family programming.

Click HERE to listen to Natalie Doucet, Director, Women and Babies and Children's Health, Niagara Health and Meaghan Moore, Director, Advancement & External Relations, RMHC discuss the new facility on Niagara in the Morning.

The day to day operations will be run by volunteers.