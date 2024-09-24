Niagara Police warning St. Catharines residents about a new scam making the rounds.



Police say the scam involves a person, pretending to be a customer, who is seen standing beside a taxi or vehicle with a Domino’s roof sign.



The suspect approaches a potential victim, claiming the driver only accepts card payments and not cash.

The scammer offers the victim cash in exchange for using their debit card.

Once the victim agrees, the scammer discreetly swaps the victim's card with an invalid one.



The suspect then takes the victim’s card to a nearby ATM to withdraw as much money as possible.



Police are advising that you never hand over your debit or credit card to someone you don't know, even if they offer cash in return.

