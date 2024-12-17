A new baseball team is coming to St. Catharines.



Dead Red Sports and Entertainment Group has announced that Summer Collegiate Baseball will be making the move into the city in June 2025.



The new St. Catharines team will join the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), marking the first-ever Canadian franchise in the league’s history.



The team will compete in the West division of the PGCBL, and all home games will be played at the historic George Taylor Field.



The new team provides a fantastic opportunity for Canadians, who play at US and Canadian colleges, to play summer baseball in Ontario and face American teams.



A ‘name the team contest’ and meet and greet with the ownership group will be announced shortly.



Founded in 2010, the PGCBL is the larges Summer Collegiate Baseball league in New York State.



The league consists of 16 teams competing in the East and West divisions.

For more information, click here.