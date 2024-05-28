A Niagara winery is using a new technology to fight off mould and other threats.

Vineland Estates has partnered with Clean Works of St. Catharines to develop a new way to cut down on the use of chemical fungicides.



The technology uses UV light, ozone, and hydrogen peroxide to protect grapes on the vine.



Vineland Estates Winemaker Brian Schmidt joined Niagara in the Morning to explain the new technology.



Click HERE to listen to that discussion.



Schmidt says the new process will cost less and reduce the amount of water and fuel used in traditional spraying.

