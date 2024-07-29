The YMCA has opened a new community hub at the Fairview Mall in St. Catharines.

The expansion includes an EarlyON child care centre and offers various youth programming.



CEO Christian Wulff says they are trying to provide a connection to the community for new parents.



A youth leadership program and the youth empowerment program are being offered to kids 13 and 14 years old.



They are also providing assistance and guidance to those who are at-risk and to adults looking for employment.



The new site is not far from the old Walker Family facility that closed in 2022.

