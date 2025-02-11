A long standing group in Niagara have changed their name.

The Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre has changed their name to Bridges Niagara.

Executive Director Emily Kovacs says the move comes as the organization battled with two different identities that included newcomer services and the long standing Folk Arts Festival

The group founded in 1970 and will continue to run the festival which will celebrate 57 years in 2025.

Click HERE to listen to Emily run down the change on Niagara in the Morning.

For information on immigrant and refugee services you can now visit bridgesniagara.ca