The Niagara Region is taking the next step in its plans to dismantle and remove the St. Paul West Bridge.

Demolition of the bridge is set to take place from November 18th to the 20th.

The existing St. Paul West Bridge sits over an active Canadian National Railway corridor, so CNR will be suspending train service on the tracks below the bridge for those two days.

Residents in the area may notice some loud noise at unexpected times.

There will be various road closures and detours in the area, and temporary changes to some transit routes.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will also be closed, and will remain closed until the new bridge is built.