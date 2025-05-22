A Niagara father and fierce ALS advocate has passed away.

Steven Gallagher was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, and ever since was a voice for those battling.

He utilized social media to raise awareness of the disease that paralyses communication from the brain to the muscles.

Gallagher took to various platforms to raise money and push every level of government to invest in research and therapies.

His final post this week, like many featured his daughter Olivia, and her fundraising effort for the Walk to End ALS.

Most people die within two to five years of being diagnosed with ALS.

Gallagher died in his sleep Wednesday, almost six years after his diagnosis.

He was 52.