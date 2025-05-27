Niagara Regional Council has approved a Climate Change Action Plan, which aims to achieve net-zero corporate emissions by 2050.

The plan's goal is to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the Region’s corporate operations and facilities.

It's short-term goal is to reduce corporate emissions by 17.9 per cent by 2028.

The plan targets major emission sources, such as buildings, and water and wastewater systems.

In addition to reducing emissions, the plan aims to lower operational costs and reduce exposure to rising energy tariffs and global market volatility.

It also promotes clean air and public health as well as leverages external funding to offset capital costs.

“When it comes to environmental protection and conservation, Niagara Region is leading by example,” said Regional Chair Jim Bradley. “By adopting a Corporate Climate Change Action Plan, we will ensure that we are holding ourselves to a higher standard, and are taking concrete actions that address climate change, protect the health and well-being of our residents, and minimize costs.”