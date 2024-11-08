Next Friday marks National Philanthropy Day, and a number of businesses and residents will be honoured.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Golden Horseshoe Chapter is holding an event to mark the day at Liuna Station.

"National Philanthropy Day is a meaningful occasion to recognize those who inspire, uplift, and improve our communities through their remarkable generosity and dedication. The AFP Golden Horseshoe Chapter is honoured to unite community leaders, philanthropists, volunteers, and fundraisers to celebrate the outstanding contributions that make our region thrive." Marla Smith, CFRE Chair, AFP Golden Horseshoe Chapter

A number of awards will be handed out, including CAA Niagara receiving the Outstanding Corporation Award.

The Shaw Festival Theatre will be handed the Outstanding Leadership and Focus on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access Awarded.

The Outstanding Volunteer in Philanthropy Award will go to Niagara's Fallon Farinacci for her work with the Niagara Region Native Centre.

Tony Lucciola, from the Niagara Health Foundation, will be honoured with the Outstanding Philanthropist Award.

"These award recipients represent the embodiment of selflessness, compassion, and dedication to making our community a better place. Their stories of philanthropic success serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all."

