Students with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are on par with students from across the province, but that's not saying much when it comes to math scores.



The Education, Quality, and Accountability Office (EQAO) has released results from its annual testing.



Niagara Catholic students met or exceeded the provincial average results in all areas; primary reading, writing, and mathematics, junior reading and mathematics, Grade 9 mathematics, and the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT) written by students in Grade 10.



The only area students from the board were behind was grade 6 writing, which was 82 per cent, below the provincial average of 84 per cent.



Grade 6 and 9 math results remain low across Ontario, with only about half of students meeting the standard.



Director of Education Camillo Cipriano said teachers and principals will continue to focus on core subjects this year to build upon the successes from 2023-2024 and continue to grow student achievement.



“The ability to read, write, and do math are crucial skills that lay the foundation for learning,” said Director Cipriano. “Niagara Catholic has invested heavily in resources to support our teachers in learning best practices in teaching these core subjects. Our school-based teams and our central staff who support these teams play a critical role in guiding students to successful outcomes. They collaborate and create dynamic strategies to engage students in learning. We will continue to invest in these resources and build upon the strong foundation laid to ensure we lay the groundwork for success for all students.”