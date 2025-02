Jeff Burch has been given a third term representing Niagara Centre.

Burch wins the riding over Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele.

The New Democrat has reprented the riding since 2018.

The win follows a narrow victory in 2022 where he captured the riding by 854 votes.

Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele was running for the Preogressive Conservative party and finished second.

Liberal Damien O'Brien finished third.