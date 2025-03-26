Hundreds gathered today for Niagara Region's State of the Region, that focused on local strengths in the face of U.S. tariffs.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley delivered his 7th State of the Region address at the event hosted by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

Chair Bradley spoke on international trade, economic prosperity, housing, homelessness and more in his speech to a sold-out audience of over 400 community leaders that included special guests from New York State and Belgium.

Bradley highlighted the strong ties and positive relationships Niagara has traditionally enjoyed with its U.S. neighbours, and encouraged the community to rise above the pessimism that has threatened to drive a wedge between the world’s closest trading partners.

Bradley urged Niagara to “uphold that Canadian stereotype of politeness by ensuring our everyday interactions with our U.S. neighbours are marked by civility, good will, and mutual respect.”

The 30-minute address also highlighted Niagara’s economic growth and prosperity over the last year, including Asahi Kasei’s recent decision to build a $1.6 billion lithium ion battery separator plant in Port Colborne.

He says that is proof Niagara is becoming a hotspot for world-class clean and advanced manufacturing businesses.