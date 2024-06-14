The Niagara Children's Centre has reached a significant milestone.

They're celebrating the grand opening of a new satellite location in Fort Erie.

Oksana Fisher, CEO of Niagara Children’s Centre, emphasized the importance of bringing essential services closer to families in need.

"Our strategic focus has been to ensure that families across the Niagara region have easy access to our organization's invaluable services," said Fisher.

This new site marks the Centre's third expansion in the last two years.

Hon. Wayne Gates, MPP for Niagara Falls, Fort Erie & Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lois Ouellette, Board Chair of Niagara Children’s Centre, and JoAnne Turner, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Niagara, also spoke at the event.

Families interested in learning more about the Centre’s services are encouraged to visit www.niagarachildrenscentre.com.