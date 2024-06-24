The Niagara Children's Centre has awarded CKTB's Tim Denis with a legacy award.

For over twenty-two years, Tim Denis used his platform to support the Niagara Children’s Centre.

On June 21st, he was presented with the Centre’s annual Dr. Orr Tribute Award at the organization’s employee recognition dinner.

“I had a job that gave me the ability to highlight certain issues or subjects and that’s a real privilege,” Denis shared. “I wanted to centre it on helping groups that weren’t getting a great deal of publicity and bringing stories to life that haven’t been heard before.”

After his final show on April 30th, Denis’s commitment to the Centre continued, hosting the organization’s Help Kids Shine celebration brunch on May 31st.

Denis reflected on the awareness he’s raised for the Children’s Centre, helping families realize they no longer need to travel so far for support.

“People need to know that support is available right here when needed,” said Denis. “The wider community should also be aware that they can contribute their time and money to an organization in Niagara.”