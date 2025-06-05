Niagara College is preparing to honour more than 5,000 graduating students.

Convocation ceremonies start on Monday, June 9 and run until Saturday June 14 at the Welland Campus.

They are also set to hand out two honorary awards.

Historian Rochelle Bush will be honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Bush, a graduate of the Niagara College Social Service Worker and Fashion Arts program, is the resident historian at the Salem Chapel BME Church.

John Scott will receive an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration.

Scott, an economist, consultant, and speaker, served as CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers for over 20 years.

Niagara College will hold twelve convocation ceremonies over six days, featuring morning and afternoon ceremonies:

Monday, June 9

10 a.m. - School of Academic and Liberal Studies, School of Justice and Fitness

3 p.m. - School of Community Services

Tuesday, June 10

10 a.m. - School of Hospitality and Tourism

3 p.m. - School of Business and Management, School of Culinary Arts, School of Wine, Beer and Spirits

Wednesday, June 11

10 a.m. - School of Media, School of Trades

3 p.m. - School of Technology, School of Trades

Thursday, June 12

10 a.m. - Myhal School of Nursing

3 p.m. - School of Allied Health, Myhal School of Nursing

Friday, June 13

10 a.m. - School of Business and Management, School of Environment and Horticulture

3 p.m. - School of Academic and Liberal Studies, School of English Language Studies

Saturday, June 14

10 a.m. - School of Business and Management

3 p.m. - School of Business and Management

For a detailed list of programs graduating within each school and the full ceremony schedule, please visit the Niagara College Convocation website.

All in-person ceremonies will be livestreamed and available on the website for later viewing.