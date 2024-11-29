An unexpected long weekend for students at Niagara College's Welland Campus.

Officials say there is a water service outage at the campus and all in-person classes and activities are cancelled today.

The City of Welland has advised that the shutdown will last between four to six hours.

Remote classes and work will continue as scheduled, and employees at the Welland Campus are asked to work remotely where possible.

If you are on campus, you are asked to leave safely, and anticipate increased traffic at the intersection of First Avenue and Woodlawn Road.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake campus is not impacted.