Graduation ceremonies continue at Niagara College with 1,000 students tossing their caps so far.



By the time the College wraps up its convocation week on Saturday, 5,500 new graduates will receive their diplomas.



The graduation ceremonies are being held at the Welland Campus Simplii Financial Athletic Centre.

In his address to graduates, President Sean Kennedy highlighted that the heart of today’s ceremony was about celebrating the unique dreams each graduate holds.

"This ceremony is about your dreams,” said Kennedy. “The dream you’ve realized by joining our Niagara College alumni family, the dream you’re stepping into as you enter new careers or further educational pathways, and the dreams you’ve yet to imagine for your future.”

The College bestowed a Distinguished Alumni Award to NC alumnus and Indigenous Elder, Dave Labbé.

For more information on this week's celebrations, click here.