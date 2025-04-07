Niagara College had a lot to celebrate over the weekend at its 33rd annual gala.

The event was held Saturday at the Fallsview Casino Resort, where officials announced the Myhal Family Foundation will be donating $5 million, making it the largest individual gift in college history.

A $2 million donation from the Segal Family and GuardMe International Insurance was also announced, that's the largest individual gift toward a student program.

As part of the Together campaign, the $5 million donation from the Myhal Family Foundation supports the College’s plans to expand the Applied Health building at the Welland campus, and create new scholarships nursing students.

In recognition of the gift, the College is naming its nursing school the Myhal School of Nursing.

“As recent newcomers to Niagara we are excited to enhance this wonderful community in a way that will have a direct, positive impact,” said Rayla Myhal, President of the Myhal Family Foundation. “We know that Niagara College is the engine that drives frontline healthcare in our community. We’re pleased to support access to education for students who will fill critical roles in our hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities.”

George and Rayla Myhal are prominent philanthropists and owners of Featherstone Winery in Vineland.

The evening also featured a $2 million announcement from long-time supporters Keith and Sharon Segal and GuardMe International Insurance toward the College’s award-winning Be World Ready program.

“Niagara College has long recognized the need for skilled and knowledgeable graduates with the competencies and perspectives that only a truly global experience can provide,” said Keith Segal, President and CEO of GuardMe International Insurance. “Our family and GuardMe are thrilled to support Be World Ready, a truly unique program in postsecondary education that helps create globally-minded, world-ready graduates who will drive key sectors in Canada and beyond.”

Since 2008, the Segal Family and GuardMe have contributed more than $1.7 million to Niagara College, bringing total support to over $3.7 million.