Niagara College is getting ready to send off their largest graduating class ever.

The 2024 convocation will celebrate the work of 5,500 graduates.



The ceremonies begin next Monday at the Welland Campus.



This year they will be presenting the Governor General's Academic Medal to two graduating students who have achieved the highest overall grade-point average.



Thirteen graduating students will receive Dean's Awards for earning the highest GPA within their school of study.



More than 11,000 students are enrolled full-time at the college campuses in Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Visit https://www.niagaracollege.ca/enrolmentservices/convocation/ for more information and the ceremony schedule.