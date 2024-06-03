Niagara College has raised the Progress Pride flag at both campuses in celebration of Pride Month.

The flag raising marks the start of Pride Month, and the college's support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“I am very proud to be President of such an amazing College community, one where all are welcomed and where respect for each other is of the utmost importance,” said President Sean Kennedy in his remarks to the College community at the flag raising in Welland.

This spring, Niagara College celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Blueprint, a collaboration with NCSAC.

The College will be hosting various events and activities through the month of June, including a talk entitled Here and Queer through the Years which highlights 2SLGBTQIA+ history in Canada, and tie-die events at both the Welland and Daniel J. Patterson campuses.