Niagara College is opening its doors this weekend for prospective students.

The Spring Open House is set for Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both the Welland Campus and Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



Students and supporters can meet faculty, staff and current students, explore the learning environments and facilities on campus, and ask questions about what to expect while studying at NC.



President Sean Kennedy says they look forward to welcoming the many guests, "Open House provides an important opportunity for prospective students and their families to interact with our incredible academic and student service professionals, who are committed to the success of all students."



Registration is required and those who register and attend will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a $5,000 credit towards their tuition for the 2024-2025 school year.



There is also a chance to win one of 10 $100 Amazon gift cards by registering before Thursday, March 21 at 11:59 p.m. (EST).



Visit the Open House website for full contest details.

