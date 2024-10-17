Niagara College is hosting a reunion for past NC graduates.

Tickets are now available for ReuKnighted ’24, which will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at the Welland Campus.

The day will feature an alumni tailgate party and VIP access to The Core, and a dedicated ‘kids’ zone’ for younger family members.

Alumni and their families can catch some NC Knights action, kicking off with basketball games against Sheridan, and two volleyball games against Fanshawe later in the evening.

40 team bench chairs with the former Knights logo will also be available for purchase.

The first 100 alumni to register for the event will receive a special gift from NC Alumni Relations.

Those who buy tickets by October 26th will be automatically entered into a draw for a NC Knights-themed gift basket.

Adult tickets are $10, and youth tickets for ages 12 and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.