Niagara College is gearing up to open its doors to thousands of prospective students at its Spring Open House tomorrow.

The open houses will run Saturday, March 29th, at both campuses, in Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior Director, Marketing and Student Recruitment Dorita Pentesco says the event will offer visitors a first-hand look at the hundreds of innovative programs and applied learning opportunities available to students.

“We’re excited to welcome prospective learners from across Niagara to both our campuses for Spring Open House,” said NC President, Sean Kennedy. “As the local labour market needs continue to evolve, so does our programming and Niagara College is uniquely positioned to educate, train and connect students with industry partners as they begin their careers. By joining us at our Open House, students are taking an exciting next step towards their future.”

Campus tours will be available at both campuses starting at 10 a.m., departing every 30 minutes from a dedicated tour booth.

Free parking will be available at both campuses during the event.