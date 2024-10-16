A program led by Niagara College is getting $4 million from the federal government.

The College received $4 million from the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario to support the Southern Ontario Network for Advanced Manufacturing Innovation, or 'SONAMI'.



The announcement was made today by Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey, and St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.



Bittle says the funding will help position the region as a hub of manufacturing excellence.



SONAMI is focused on the advanced manufacturing sector by training students on real-world projects with participating companies, acting as a hub for clients and partners to support industry needs.



Since 2016, SONAMI has been awarded $21.3 million from FedDev Ontario, and has completed over 460 applied research projects, with over 379 companies, to create and maintaining over 871 permanent jobs.



660 students have participated in experiential learning opportunities.



With the newly awarded funding, the network aims to support up to 90 businesses as they work to commercialize 45 new products, services, or processes.



It is hoping to create and maintain an additional 90 permanent and temporary jobs and provide skills training and development for 130 students and researchers.



“I’m incredibly proud to see these substantial investments in the manufacturing sector across southern Ontario. By supporting our region’s innovative spirit and expanding production facilities, we are ensuring that the region remains a key player in Canada’s manufacturing landscape, particularly with the vital contributions of SONAMI.”-Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

“This support for the manufacturing sector in southern Ontario will be transformative for local businesses. As we continue to champion growth and innovation throughout the region, these investments will help position our region as a hub of manufacturing excellence, bolstered by the important work of SONAMI.” -Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

“On behalf of Niagara College, we’re grateful to FedDev Ontario for their continued investment in SONAMI. We are proud to have become a key resource for advanced manufacturing applied research in southern Ontario. With this new investment, we will further leverage the regional ecosystem to bring robust technical and industry leadership, equipment, expertise, and solutions to manufacturers across southern Ontario, and give students valuable real-world job experience to help them succeed in their future careers. This investment will enhance our focus on clean growth outcomes, ensuring sustainable and innovative advancements in the manufacturing sector.” – Sean Kennedy, President, Niagara College

Led by Niagara College, SONAMI is a network of 11 postsecondary institutions including Centennial College, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College, Fleming College, George Brown College, Lambton College, McMaster University, Mohawk College, Sheridan College, and Queen’s University.

