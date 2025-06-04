Niagara College is marking a very large donation.

The estate of Norris Walker gifting $4-million to the school.

It is the largest estate gift that Niagara College has ever received.

$3-million goes toward the college’s Destination Niagara Entrance Scholarship.

$600,000 toward planned expansion of skilled trades at the Welland campus and $400,000 will be put towards the Dan Patterson Legacy Fund.

In recognition, the school has renamed a Niagara-on-the-Lake campus common area Norris Walker Family Community Courtyard.

Norris Walker was a St. Catharines resident and business owner.

He died in 2024 at the age of 91.