Niagara College has been named the #1 research college in Canada for the second year in a row.

“We are thrilled to once again earn the Number 1 spot in Canada and Ontario as the top research college,” said NC President Sean Kennedy. “We are exceptionally proud of our Research and Innovation team who provide real-world solutions for businesses and extraordinary experiential learning opportunities for students.”

“As leaders in the postsecondary research and innovation landscape, we support enhanced productivity and new product development, working with industries in a wide range of sectors across Ontario and the country,” said Kennedy. “Our reputation and funding from government and industry continues to grow, as we work together to innovate for the future.”

Niagara College also reached the #1 spot for industry research income with more than $35 million.

In the category of completed research projects, NC finished #2 for completed research projects at a mid-size college with a total of 178.