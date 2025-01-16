Niagara College has been named a Top Employer for the third straight year.

For the third year in a row, NC was recognized as one of Hamilton-Niagara’s Top Employers.

“Our recognition as a Top Employer is made possible by the unwavering commitment of our employees to the success of our students,” said NC President Sean Kennedy. “Our remarkable faculty and staff embody the welcoming, passionate, trailblazing and student-focused characteristics that make Niagara College such a special place to learn and to work.”

Niagara College earned the spot as a top employer because of exceptional maternity and parental leave benefits, retirement planning assistance, and variety of food options on campus.

In a recent survey, employee engagement at NC continues to be among the top 10% of post-secondary institutions surveyed by Talent Map.

The College employs over 2,100 full-and-part-time employees in a variety of roles, including faculty, staff, administrators, and counsellors and student support staff.