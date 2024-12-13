Niagara College faculty will be in a strike position early in the new year.

The union respresenting some 15,000 staff, including professors, instructors, councillors, and librarians have requested a no board report with the Ministry of Labour.

OPSEU officials say the College Employer Council will not move off of contract language that will erode working conditions, job security, and quality of education.

The employer claims the union is ignoring the reality faced by colleges that are projected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars over the coming years.