Final term students from Niagara College’s Brewing Program are hopping with excitement after a big win.

Students submitted five beers in the 2024 U.S. Open College Beer Championship, and took home three medals.

Cherry Blawesome took the gold, while Vindobona Schrammer and James Blonde won silver.

A total of eleven schools competed, and Niagara College tied for third place.

“Our Teaching Brewery continues to shine internationally, proving once again that Niagara College’s level of teaching is exceptional,” said Steve Gill, General Manager, Learning Enterprises. “The hands-on learning that students get at NC is the reason they’re so successful, both while they’re studying and after they graduate. We’re very proud of our students and the Brewmaster and Brewery Operations Management Program.”

Cherry Blawesome will be one of the beers featured at the next NC Project Brew, an event taking place on August 9th from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Daniel J. Patterson Campus.

Products from the NC Brewery will be available for purchase, alongside student-created products from Winery and Distillery Program.