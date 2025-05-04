Tomorrow marks Red Dress Day, a National Day of Awareness for the thousands of Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people who have been subject to violence in Canada.

Niagara College will honour the day by hanging red dresses at both the Welland and Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Red dresses will hang at both campuses until May 12th.

The Indigenous Education department welcomes the NC community to join them for a special film screening of Finding Dawn, a documentary about the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

The screening will take place tomorrow from 1:30 to 3:30pm at the DJP Campus.

As well, the Niagara College Student Administrative Council is hosting Coffee for a Cause in support of Niagara Chapter of Native Women.

100% of sales from the purchase of coffee and teas will go towards NCNW.