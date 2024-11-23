Marc Nantel, PhD, Vice-President of Research, Innovation and Strategic Enterprises at Niagara College, has won the Trailblazer Award in Innovation Policy at the 2024 Canadian Science Policy Centre Conference (CSPC) in Ottawa.

Nantel is being recognized as a visionary leader in the Canadian science, technology, and innovation ecosystem.

“I’m truly honoured to receive the 2024 Trailblazer Award in Innovation Policy from CSPC. This recognition is not just a reflection of my work, but of the incredible support, collaboration, and vision of collective advocacy of the whole college community,” said Nantel.

“To those who nominated me, thank you for believing in the power of applied research and innovation. This is a shared achievement, and I’m excited to continue with my colleagues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in our sector.”

Nantel was selected because of his leadership in college innovation and applied research, including helping the sector secure $108.6 million for college research in Budget 2023 through his work as founder and Chair of the College Applied Research Taskforce.

"Tech-Access Canada is delighted to have nominated Dr. Marc Nantel for this prestigious award, as he is a true trailblazer in driving innovation and commercialization results in Canada. His dedicated leadership and ability to catalyze change have had a tremendous impact on advancing innovation policy for colleges, cégeps and Technology Access Centres (TACs) across the country," said Ken Doyle, Executive Director, Tech-Access Canada.

"I wish we could clone him. The increase in R&D investments that are a result of his contributions will have long-term ripple effects across sectors and the nation."