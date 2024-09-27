Niagara College’s excellence in applied research and innovation has been recognized on the world stage.



The College received a silver award in the category of Applied Research and Innovation by the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics (WFCP)’s Awards of Excellence.



Presented at its World Congress in Montego Bay, Jamaica, WFCP’s 2024 Awards of Excellence recognize institutions and celebrate their contributions to excellence in the global technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector, skills development and the wider economic and social development.



“Niagara College was presented with the Applied Research and Innovation Award of Excellence due to its commitment to industry-driven research and innovation,” said the WFCP Secretariat on behalf of WFCP. “Our judges found that the college’s Research & Innovation Division has made proven contributions to workforce and economic development, and that its global partnerships and capacity-building initiatives have empowered local communities and supported sustainable development.”

This award acknowledges the successful partnership between Niagara College’s Research and Innovation division and Niagara College’s Institute for Global Education & Training to deliver customized training, along with strategic planning and management consulting services to global partners in the postsecondary education sector.



“This prestigious award reinforces our strong commitment to prioritizing Research and Innovation, by not only delivering impactful real-world solutions for businesses but also creating extraordinary experiential learning opportunities for our students,” said Niagara College's Vice President, International, Sean Coote. “The recognition by the WFCP reflects our dedication to excellence and adds to our standing as Canada’s number one college for research funding, as highlighted in the national study 'Canada’s Top 50 Research Colleges,' in which we have consistently ranked among the top 10 for nearly a decade.”

