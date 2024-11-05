The Niagara Community Foundation has been named one of the top 50 equitable funders in the country.

The list, put together by Future of Good and QuakeLab, looks at the groups ongoing efforts to support initiatives that address systemic inequalities and enable a more just and inclusive society.

CEO of the Niagara Community Foundation, Bryan Rose says 65% of their funds are delivered on the advice of the donors.

The other 35% are awarded through their discretionary grant program.

Click HERE to listen to Rose discuss the ranking on The Drive.

Niagara Community Foundation ranked 42nd on the list of Canada's top 50 equitable funders.