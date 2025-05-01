The month of May is recognized across Canada as Leave a Legacy Month.

The Niagara Community Foundation is celebrating their 25 year legacy by hosting flag raisings across the region.

Since 2000, NCF has granted over $32 million to charities across the Region.

Today they raised flags in Port Colborne and Welland.

Their next flag raising will be tomorrow at noon in St. Catharines.

Throughout next week, they tackle the rest of the municipalities in the region.

To see when and where their next flag raisings will be, visit niagaracommunityfoundation.org