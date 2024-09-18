Niagara has confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.



While most people infected with the virus don't get sick, 20 per cent will experience flu-like symptoms and fatigue.



One per cent will experience severe symptoms and serious health effects, such as a rapid severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, weakness, and sudden sensitivity to light.



Older people, and those with a compromised immune system, are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.



To prevent getting West Nile, you are advised to avoid mosquito bites.



The Region is reminding residents to drain standing water, repair damaged doors and window screens, wear long-sleeved shirts, hats, long pants, socks and shoes that cover the feet, and to use bug spray containing DEET.



"Each summer, Public Health runs a larviciding program across Niagara to control mosquito populations and reduce the spread of West Nile virus. The program involves applying larvicide to municipal and private catch basins and other areas of standing water where mosquitoes breed, including ditches and storm water retention ponds. This larvicide is Health Canada-approved and poses no risk to human health."



Further information regarding West Nile virus illness and how to reduce the risk of infection, you can call Public Health at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, ext. 7590.