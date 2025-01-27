Heavy winds are expected across the region this afternoon.

Environment Canada issuing a wind warning for Niagara today.

There could be damaging winds as we are expecting winds gusts up to a 100 kilometres an hour.

Officials say the concern is that the winds could cause damage to buildings and shingles.

Downed trees could also cause possible power outages.

Heaviest winds are expected into the mid-afternoon.

We could see some snow squalls into the evening and overnight.

If those develop it could create very difficult driving conditions.