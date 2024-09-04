Signs, props and flags will be allowed in Niagara Region Council chambers after all, but there are still some rules.



It was back on July 25th, when Regional Councillors approved the ban, however it reversed the decision on the total ban last week.



Niagara Falls Regional Councillor Joyce Morocco brought forward the amendment to council.

She tells CKTB the ban would have been challenged in court, but she agrees that bad behaviour in the public gallery needs to end.

"We are just trying to do business. People elected us to be there. I don't want to turn around and see a sign that calls us all swear words."

Morocco is referring to one member of the public who brought in a white board and would write messages directed at councillors and the Regional Clerk.

The new rules allow people to bring in signs, props or flags if they don’t contain defamatory, threatening or offensive language or images generally considered hate speech, or directed at specific people.