A Niagara woman has been named one of Canada's most powerful women.



The Women’s Executive Network has announced the list of Canada’s Most Powerful Women, a top 100 list of award winners.



Jenn Harper, founder and CEO of Cheekbone Beauty, Canada's first Indigenous-owned cosmetics company, based in St. Catharines has made the list.



Cheekbone Beauty donates 2% of its revenue to organizations that support Indigenous youth.



In an Instagram post, Harper says she is honoured to be recognized, and she thanked the network for inspiring generations of women to lead with purpose and power.



The 2024 winners will be celebrated in person at the 22nd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 27th, featuring award-winning international journalist Lisa LaFlamme.



"Bold women are all around us, and with these prestigious awards, we celebrate the boldest of the bold who redefine what's possible through their power, passion and purpose," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners inspire women who follow in their footsteps and entire communities to dream bigger, aim higher and push beyond boundaries. Their impact creates a ripple effect that lifts future generations up and sets new standards for bold achievement."

