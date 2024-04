Niagara police are investigating a homicide in smithville.

On Friday just after noon, police were called to a home in the area of Lindan Street and Alma Drive in Smithville, where a woman was found dead inside a home.

The Homicide Unit with the NRP and Forensic Services Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, option 3 extension 1009533, or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.