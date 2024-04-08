It's official, Niagara Falls has broken the Guinness World Record for 'Largest gathering of people dressed as the sun'.

According to a post on the Niagara Falls X page, 309 solar eclipse viewers participated by lining the Falls in the bright yellow costumes.

The record was previously held by China Life Insurance Company Limited in 2020 with 287 participants.

More photos of the historic event, and a video of particpants taking a boat ride by the falls can be seen on the Niagara Falls X account here.