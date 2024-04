The City of Niagara Falls is collecting your used eclipse glasses.



The city accepting donations of glasses at any city facility.



If the glasses are still in good condition they will be donated to Astronomers Without Borders.



Astronomers Without Borders collects the glasses to send to people who may not otherwise have a safe way to view future eclipses in places such as Africa, Asia, and South America.



If the glasses are damaged they will be properly recycled and disposed of.