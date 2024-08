A Niagara Falls City Councillor wants a full look at the cost of dealing with homelessness, mental health and addiction issues.

Ruth-Ann Nieuwesteeg and council asking staff to report back with a full breakdown of the costs.



Click HERE to listen to the councillor discuss the deep dive on Niagara in the Morning.



Nieuesteeg adds she hopes once residents see the final total that they will put pressure on higher levels of government to increase funding on the issues.