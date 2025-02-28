Just days after stepping down from his duties as a Niagara Falls City Councillor, Wayne Campbell has died.

Campbell was in politics for 28-years, and also served as a vice principal and school board trustee.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022.

During this week's council meeting, council members paid tribute to Campbell wearing t-shirts and remembering years of ups and downs at council chambers.

Campbell leaves behind his wife Helga, and his daughter Leigh.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Dioidati shared this message of social media:

Today we lost a true local hero, Wayne Campbell. He mentored me early on, and it was an honor serving alongside him. Known for his rough and gruff exterior, he was a squishy teddy bear on the inside, always doing what he believed was right, not what was popular. His 28 years of service to the residents of Niagara Falls, including his efforts to support youth struggling with addictions and mental health, left an indelible mark on our community. Rest easy, Wayne. Your contributions and the example you set will never be forgotten.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.