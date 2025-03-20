Niagara Falls is encouraging residents to participate in "Earth Hour".

Individuals and communities can participate in Earth Hour by turning off non-essential lighting for one hour, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm, on Saturday, March 22nd.

Niagara Falls will turn off non-essential lighting at all City facilities and encourage residents and businesses to do the same.

Street lights and lighting essentials will not be included for safety reasons.

The nightly illumination of the Falls will also be put on pause in support of the climate change initiative.

You can visit earthhour.org to find out more ways to take part in Earth Hour.