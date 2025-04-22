The Niagara Falls Farmers' Market will open for the season on May 17th at the MacBain Community Centre.

It will operate weekly from 7am to 1pm until October 25th.

Each week, the market will feature over 35 vendors.

On opening day, the market will offer 500 free native trees to Niagara Falls residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each household is eligible for one tree, while supplies last.

The Niagara Region Waste Management Team will also host a complimentary compost giveaway.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own containers, such as buckets or trucks, to collect the compost, which is available while quantities last.

For more information about the Niagara Falls Farmers' Market, please visit niagarafalls.ca/market