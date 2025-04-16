Niagara Falls is getting $3.7 million for hosting two casinos.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation making its fourth quarter, running from January 1 – March 31, payment totalling $3,743,375 for being home to the Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

The payments to host communities are based on a formula applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara strengthen the community through sharing gaming revenue that supports local priorities and programs,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. “In addition to job creation and community support, the Municipality Contribution Agreement with OLG delivers substantial benefits to Niagara Falls.”

Since 1994, host communities have received almost $2.5 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.